The Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) & Jewish Care are delighted to present the October 7 commemoration with special guests The Hon. Josh Frydenberg, AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie and Chazan Brett Kaye (St. Kilda Hebrew Congregation).

Hosted by AIJAC’s Interfaith and Community Liaison Rabbi Ralph Genende OAM.

We reflect, pray, and mourn those we lost on and since October 7.