‘Optimism’ for Hamas to ‘exile’ their power and create a permanent ceasefire with Israel: Joel Burnie on Sky News

June 30, 2025

Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council Joel Burnie says there is a “lot of optimism” in the war between Israel and Gaza ending sometime soon.

Mr Burnie claims the ending of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran has given Israel “the momentum” to create a “complete realignment” of the region, which can allow for a ceasefire to occur with Gaza.

“The hope is, is that the momentum will force Hamas to essentially exile their leadership,” Mr Burnie told Sky News Senior Reporter Caroline Marcus. “It will mean the return of the hostages and ultimately the end of the war.”

