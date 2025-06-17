VIDEOS

Australian government’s response to Iran-Israel conflict ‘disappointing’: Paul Rubenstein on Sky News

June 17, 2025

AIJAC NSW Chairman Paul Rubenstein discusses the Australian government’s “disappointing” response to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

“The statements from our Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, they did recognise the threat to the international world order and to Israel, so that is a good thing,” Mr Rubenstein told Sky News host Chris Kenny.

“I don’t know why they didn’t follow that up with a dose of reality, and then to sort of talk about the path through to this being dialogue and diplomacy.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not grounded in any form of reality … my reaction is one of really, I suppose, disappointment.”

