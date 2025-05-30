VIDEOS

Albanese urged to visit Israel instead of ‘throwing mud’ over Gaza war: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 30, 2025

Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council’s Joel Burnie discusses the continued “one-sided criticism” from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about Israel’s war against Hamas.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has told media in Jerusalem that he wants Anthony Albanese to visit Israel to engage with the problems of the region in person.

“Essentially, what the president is saying, that if you are so concerned about what is going on here, how about you come here and you visit,” Mr Burnie said. “Instead of throwing mud or criticising through words, how about you come here with your actions, see how things are going, see what’s happening on the ground here and come up with practical solutions.”

