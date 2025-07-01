AIJAC welcomes finding of 18C breach by Islamic preacher Wissam Haddad

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the Federal Court’s finding that Wissam (William) Haddad, also known as Abu Ousayd, knowingly breached Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act in several sermons, by utilising antisemitic language under the guise of religious preaching.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “Judge Stewart’s ruling is a welcome and encouraging precedent – one that can now hopefully be extended to pursue a number of other radical Islamist clerics who have demonised Jews while hiding behind ostensible religious freedom.

“This judgement shows that Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act has teeth and can be used remedially when police refuse to take any action, as occurred in this case. AIJAC has long argued that 18C is an essential, though not sufficient, safeguard for communal harmony in Australia, marginalising open racist incitement and vilification. This purpose has become even more important in the wake of the unprecedented explosion of antisemitism that has blighted this country since the mass terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023.

“AIJAC hopes the court will now grant the injunctions requested by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry to remove the five sermons from the internet as well as the requested order to Haddad to never publish similar material in the future.

“The verdict demonstrates how our courts can play a part in deterring and marginalising racial vilification and halting the spread of antisemitic incitement – by Islamist clerics or anyone else – thus helping shore up Australia’s challenged multicultural framework,” he concluded.