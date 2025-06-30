Honouring Dr Efraim Zuroff, renowned Nazi hunter

“Like Simon Wiesenthal himself, Efraim’s career is a testament to his uncompromising and unwavering dedication to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. This passion for justice in the name of both survivors of the Shoah and six million Jewish victims who lacked a voice because they perished at the hands of the Nazis, meant pursuing former Nazi war criminals to the ends of the earth, including, importantly, here in Australia.

“Without Efraim’s tireless efforts, who knows how many would have succeeded in disappearing into Australian society, not only without consequence but without even any recognition of their past criminal acts. Even when battles to extradite such criminals ultimately failed, the criminals were branded with the mark of Cain – bringing shame upon them and their defenders, as well as the Australian system that failed us all.

“For many years, Efraim and I, my late colleague Jeremy Jones and indeed all of AIJAC shared both a fruitful friendship and a common project to bring a measure of justice. He has been our honoured visiting scholar and contributed to the Australia/Israel Review, made many media appearances and raised the bar for Holocaust awareness and education that has benefitted all Australians. For all of that, we are forever grateful.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Read the official Tribute Book (PDF)