Greens ran a ‘toxic and divisive’ election campaign for Jewish voters: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 7, 2025

Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council’s Joel Burnie spoke to Sky News’ Chris Kenny about Greens Leader Adam Bandt potentially losing his seat in Melbourne due to the backlash against his strong anti-Israel point of view.

Mr Burnie claims the Greens’ “obsession with Israel” was a “key pillar” in their political campaign. “They’ve gone from four seats in the lower house to potentially looks like zero,” Mr Burnie told Sky News.

“It’s a clear repudiation of the toxic antisemitism emanating out of the Greens Party. They ran a toxic and divisive campaign. Any tears from Abbie Chatfield or DJ Adam Bandt are irrelevant, they failed dismally in this election and the results are clear as day.”

