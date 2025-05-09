VIDEOS

The Australian elections and the Middle East: Joel Burnie on the Middle East Forum podcast

May 9, 2025

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party has won a decisive victory in elections in Australia. The Middle East looks set to be an issue dividing Australia in the period ahead.

Albanese’s Labor Party is vague on the Iran issue, and supports recognizing Palestinian statehood.

The (Center-right), opposition Liberal-National Coalition has a firmer stance on Iran, in line with current US policy. The anti-Israel Greens and ‘Teals’ (independent liberals) will be seeking to influence the new government, risking Australia’s US alliance and trade stability.

How will Albanese balance these pressures? What’s at stake for Australia’s security and global role?

Joel Burnie is the executive manager at the Australia-Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, known as AIJAC. His prior positions have included president of the Australasian Union of Jewish Students and working for the Zionist Federation of Australia. He holds a BA and a JD, both from Monash University.

