Power Struggles: Energy Wars in the Middle East – Simon Henderson

Simon Henderson is the Baker fellow and director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at The Washington Institute, specialising in energy matters and the conservative Arab states of the Persian Gulf. He spoke direct from Washington to an AIJAC webinar on 21 July 2020.

Mr. Henderson worked as a consultant advising corporations and governments on the Persian Gulf, before becoming an associate of the Washington Institute in 1999 and joining the staff in 2006. He started his career with the BBC before joining the Financial Times. His experience includes serving as a foreign correspondent in Pakistan in 1977-78, and reporting from Iran during the 1979 Islamic revolution and seizure of the U.S. embassy.

Mr. Henderson writes and appears frequently in the media discussing the internal political dynamics of the House of Saud, energy developments, events in the Gulf, and Pakistan’s nuclear program, including the work of Pakistani nuclear scientist A. Q. Khan and has written a number of ground-breaking works on international affairs.

In 1987, Mr. Henderson received a U.S. International Visitors Grant, and in 1990 was awarded the Dayan Fellowship at Tel Aviv University. He was a visiting fellow at The Washington Institute in 1993 and 2000.