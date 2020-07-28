The campaign to delegitimise Israel within international institutions – Prof. Gerald Steinberg

Professor Gerald Steinberg is founder and president of NGO Monitor and Professor Emeritus at Bar Ilan University, where he founded the Program on Conflict Management and Negotiation. His research focuses on Middle East diplomacy and security, the politics of human rights and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and Israeli politics and arms control.

Prof. Steinberg spoke direct from Israel to an AIJAC webinar on July 27, 2020.

An author of many publications, his op-ed columns have been published in The Wall Street Journal (Europe), Financial Times, Ha’aretz, Jerusalem Post, and other publications. He has appeared as a commentator on BBC, CNN, MSNBC, Al Jazeera, and NPR.