Danielle Pletka – Trump vs Biden: The Future of US Foreign Policy

Danielle Pletka, a senior fellow in foreign and defence policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), spoke to an AIJAC webinar audience on 14 July 2020.

Professor Pletka also teaches US Middle East policy at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Before joining AEI, she was a senior professional staff member for the Middle East and South Asia for the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Pletka has authored, coauthored, and coedited a variety of studies, monographs, and book chapters, including the introduction to Seven Pillars: What Really Causes Instability in the Middle East; America vs. Iran: The Competition for the Future of the Middle East; Iranian Influence in the Levant, Egypt, Iraq, and Afghanistan and Dissent and Reform in the Arab World: Empowering Democrats.

A regular media contributor, she appears frequently on NBC News’ “Meet the Press and other major US political affairs programs and has been published widely.