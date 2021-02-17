VIDEOS
Biden, the Middle East & Beyond: Knowns and Unknowns – Danielle Pletka
Feb 17, 2021
Danielle Pletka is a senior fellow in foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). She joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar direct from Washington on 17 February 2021.
Professor Pletka teaches US Middle East policy at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Before joining AEI, she was a senior professional staff member for the Middle East and South Asia for the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.
A regular media contributor, Pletka appears frequently on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and other major US political affairs programs and has been published widely.
