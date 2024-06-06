VIDEOS

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 6, 2024

Play Video

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: AIJAC’s Colin Rubenstein – with Liberal Senator James Paterson – speaks to Sharri Markson on Sky News Australia – https://www.youtube.com/@SkyNewsAustralia

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

Jun 5, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

“There is a distinct lack of leadership not just here in Australia but in other jurisdictions [too]”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 20, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 12.20.28 PM

Australian UN vote ultimately rewards the terrorism of October 7 – Natasha Hausdorff on Sky News

May 14, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 11.47.20 AM

Australia’s support for UN General Assembly resolution “very disturbing” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

May 14, 2024 | Video
Screenshot

Hamas Statistics: True or False? – a webinar

May 7, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 05 01 At 11.40.36 AM

The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child…is disgusting – Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 1, 2024 | Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2024 06 06 At 2.30.10 PM

Did Hamas accept ceasefire proposal? ABC can’t get its story straight

June 6, 2024
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

Politicised decision-making a threat to hopes for lasting peace

June 6, 2024
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran uses pro-Palestinian students and criminals as proxies

June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

June 5, 2024
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

AIJAC commends Julian Leeser’s bill to establish an “Inquiry into Antisemitism at Australian Universities”

June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 06 At 2.30.10 PM

Did Hamas accept ceasefire proposal? ABC can’t get its story straight

June 6, 2024
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

Politicised decision-making a threat to hopes for lasting peace

June 6, 2024
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran uses pro-Palestinian students and criminals as proxies

June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

June 5, 2024
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

AIJAC commends Julian Leeser’s bill to establish an “Inquiry into Antisemitism at Australian Universities”

June 4, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA