“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Jun 6, 2024
“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: AIJAC’s Colin Rubenstein – with Liberal Senator James Paterson – speaks to Sharri Markson on Sky News Australia – https://www.youtube.com/@SkyNewsAustralia
