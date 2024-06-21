VIDEOS

The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point – Bret Stephens in Melbourne

Jun 21, 2024

Play Video

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens speaks to AIJAC in Melbourne on the topic of “The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point” during his visit to Australia for the Centre for Independent Studies.

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 9.45.59 AM

“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Jun 21, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

Much of the Arab world knows Hamas ‘is the problem’: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 14, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 6, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

Jun 5, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

“There is a distinct lack of leadership not just here in Australia but in other jurisdictions [too]”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 20, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 12.20.28 PM

Australian UN vote ultimately rewards the terrorism of October 7 – Natasha Hausdorff on Sky News

May 14, 2024 | Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 9.45.59 AM

“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

June 21, 2024
IRGC operatives in Tehran (Photo: Shutterstock/ Mohasseyn)

AIJAC calls for Australia to follow Canada and list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

June 20, 2024
More than 1,000 truckloads of aid waiting to be picked up inside Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing on June 18 (Source: COGAT)

Counting – and miscounting – Gaza aid trucks

June 20, 2024
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC appalled by attack on the electorate office of Josh Burns

June 19, 2024
Swastika 39031 1280

Submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee inquiry into right wing extremist movements in Australia

June 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 9.45.59 AM

“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

June 21, 2024
IRGC operatives in Tehran (Photo: Shutterstock/ Mohasseyn)

AIJAC calls for Australia to follow Canada and list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

June 20, 2024
More than 1,000 truckloads of aid waiting to be picked up inside Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing on June 18 (Source: COGAT)

Counting – and miscounting – Gaza aid trucks

June 20, 2024
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC appalled by attack on the electorate office of Josh Burns

June 19, 2024
Swastika 39031 1280

Submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee inquiry into right wing extremist movements in Australia

June 17, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA