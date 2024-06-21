VIDEOS
The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point – Bret Stephens in Melbourne
Jun 21, 2024
New York Times columnist Bret Stephens speaks to AIJAC in Melbourne on the topic of “The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point” during his visit to Australia for the Centre for Independent Studies.
