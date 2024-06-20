VIDEOS
“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News
Jun 21, 2024
“I’ve never in my lifetime had to feel like my community is living in fear as we are now” – AIJAC’s Jamie Hyams speaks with Steve Price on the “Peta Credlin show” on Sky News Australia on June 20 – / @skynewsaustralia
