VIDEOS

Much of the Arab world knows Hamas ‘is the problem’: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 14, 2024

Play Video

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein says much of the Arab and Muslim world understands that Hamas “is the problem”.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Hamas that suffering will continue because they chose not to accept the latest ceasefire peace deal.

“It’s a genocidal entity, it’s backed by Iran, it’s a threat to all of them,” Dr Rubenstein told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “They do understand that Israel has an absolute right to self-defense and that Hamas has to be dismantled.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 6, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

Jun 5, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

“There is a distinct lack of leadership not just here in Australia but in other jurisdictions [too]”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 20, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 12.20.28 PM

Australian UN vote ultimately rewards the terrorism of October 7 – Natasha Hausdorff on Sky News

May 14, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 05 14 At 11.47.20 AM

Australia’s support for UN General Assembly resolution “very disturbing” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

May 14, 2024 | Video
Screenshot

Hamas Statistics: True or False? – a webinar

May 7, 2024 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

Faith: Shavuot

June 11, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Australia must never be a party to cynical, pro-Hamas lawfare

June 11, 2024
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC expresses appreciation to PM, Leader of the Opposition, for bipartisan stance against extremism and antisemitism

June 6, 2024
Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 06 At 2.30.10 PM

Did Hamas accept ceasefire proposal? ABC can’t get its story straight

June 6, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Faith: Shavuot

June 11, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Australia must never be a party to cynical, pro-Hamas lawfare

June 11, 2024
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC expresses appreciation to PM, Leader of the Opposition, for bipartisan stance against extremism and antisemitism

June 6, 2024
Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 06 At 2.30.10 PM

Did Hamas accept ceasefire proposal? ABC can’t get its story straight

June 6, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA