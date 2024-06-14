Much of the Arab world knows Hamas ‘is the problem’: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein says much of the Arab and Muslim world understands that Hamas “is the problem”.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Hamas that suffering will continue because they chose not to accept the latest ceasefire peace deal.

“It’s a genocidal entity, it’s backed by Iran, it’s a threat to all of them,” Dr Rubenstein told Sky News host Sharri Markson. “They do understand that Israel has an absolute right to self-defense and that Hamas has to be dismantled.”