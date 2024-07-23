VIDEOS

IDF spokesperson, reserve Lt. Col. Peter Lerner in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie

Jul 23, 2024

Play Video

AIJAC’s Joel Burnie interviewed IDF spokesperson, reserve Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner on a recent visit to Sydney about the Israel-Hamas war and its wider context.

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 5.10.00 PM

The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point – Bret Stephens in Melbourne

Jun 21, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 9.45.59 AM

“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Jun 21, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

Much of the Arab world knows Hamas ‘is the problem’: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 14, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jun 6, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

Jun 5, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

“There is a distinct lack of leadership not just here in Australia but in other jurisdictions [too]”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 20, 2024 | Featured, Video

RECENT POSTS

View of the ICJ courtroom at The Hague (Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)

AIJAC deplores ICJ Advisory Opinion

July 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 1.21.58 PM

Defying expectations: Silent settlement freeze and outpost demolitions

July 19, 2024
The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

A university is for a multiplicity of ideas

July 18, 2024
UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Israel’s hardest war is fighting the lies waged against it

July 17, 2024
Palestinians distribute drinking water to displaced people in Gaza City (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

The truth about water in Gaza

July 12, 2024
View of the ICJ courtroom at The Hague (Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)

AIJAC deplores ICJ Advisory Opinion

July 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 19 At 1.21.58 PM

Defying expectations: Silent settlement freeze and outpost demolitions

July 19, 2024
The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

A university is for a multiplicity of ideas

July 18, 2024
UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Israel’s hardest war is fighting the lies waged against it

July 17, 2024
Palestinians distribute drinking water to displaced people in Gaza City (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

The truth about water in Gaza

July 12, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA