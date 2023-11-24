IN THE MEDIA
Hostage release and humanitarian pause – Ran Porat on ABC News Radio
Nov 24, 2023
On ABC “News Radio” (Nov. 23), AIJAC’s Dr Ran Porat discusses the logistics and the significance of the Israel-Hamas agreement for the release of at least 50 Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and a four day pause in the fighting.
