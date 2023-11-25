IN THE MEDIA

Disturbing propaganda “drip-fed” to student protesters – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Nov 26, 2023

Play Video

Steve Price interviewed AIJAC’s Joel Burnie on the pro-Palestinian protests in Australia, 24 November 2023.

