AIJAC condemns Sydney University’s “capitulation” to Muslim Students’ Association

“The University of Sydney’s capitulation to the demands of the Sydney University Muslim Students’ Association (SUMSA) provides the allies of the extremist Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir with immediate rewards for defying the rules and other bad behaviour, and long-term promises that guarantee that these same extremists will be allowed to have a permanent privileged role in reshaping university culture. The agreement clearly calls into question the University’s ability to provide an open space for academics and students alike to learn or conduct research in an environment free from political interference – especially for Jews, Israelis and anyone who supports Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

“Hizb ut-Tahrir’s involvement in the illegal encampments and intimidation of students, as recently revealed by the Nine Network, must be seen in the context of its historic flirtation with support for terrorism. It should immediately raise a red flag over the agreement Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott made with SUMSA. AIJAC urges the immediate rescinding or nullification of this wrong-headed agreement, which rewards such extreme and irresponsible actors and will only invite more and more politicised attacks on Australian academia – while providing special rights and privileges to purveyors of blind hatred and antisemitism.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein

Executive Director