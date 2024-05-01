VIDEOS

The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child…is disgusting – Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 1, 2024

“The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child just for your own political ends. I think it’s disgusting.” AIJAC’s Executive Manager Joel Burnie addresses recent pro-Palestinian protests with Peta Credlin on Sky News.

Israeli PM Netanyahu with Gilad Shalit following the lop-sided 2011 prisoner swap deal that led to his freedom (Image: Isranet)

Essay: Redeeming the hostages

April 26, 2024
The anti-Israel schadenfreude which followed the Iranian attack on Israel represents a disturbing side of human nature (Image: X/Twitter)

The Last Word: The iniquity of schadenfreude

April 26, 2024
Yayha Sinwar: The “Butcher of Khan Yunis” who became the mastermind of October 7 (Image: Shutterstock)

Demented or just diabolical

April 26, 2024
A meeting between Israeli leaders and officials and their US counterparts to discuss Gaza (Image: Flickr)

Rafah: Squaring the circle

April 26, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Biblio File: Navigating the diplomatic labyrinth

April 26, 2024
