The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child…is disgusting – Joel Burnie on Sky News
May 1, 2024
“The idea that you would poison and indoctrinate the mind of a child just for your own political ends. I think it’s disgusting.” AIJAC’s Executive Manager Joel Burnie addresses recent pro-Palestinian protests with Peta Credlin on Sky News.
