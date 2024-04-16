VIDEOS

‘Flipping of the narrative’: Israel ‘depicted as victim’ after Iranian attack – Ran Porat on France 24 television

Apr 16, 2024

Play Video

Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel late Saturday has helped flip the current narrative involving Israel, AIJAC Research Associate and Affiliate Research Associate at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation Ran Porat told FRANCE 24.

“Israel was the centre of a lot of criticism of what was happening in Gaza, and now it’s again being depicted and understood to be the victim of the Iranian and its proxies: Hamas and others’ aggression,” Porat said.

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 04 11 At 1.28.31 Pm

“You have to be very careful what you wish for”: Joel Burnie discusses FM Penny Wong’s comments on a Palestinian state on Sky News

Apr 11, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 04 11 At 12.32.49 Pm

FM Penny Wong is “reinforcing extremism”: Dr Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Apr 11, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 04 05 At 10.00.08 Am

IDF strike “a tragic mistake” – Ehud Yaari on ABC TV

Apr 5, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 04 05 At 10.31.44 Am

“Full responsibility and accountability… but this incident does have certain context to it” – Joel Burnie on Sky News

Apr 5, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 04 02 At 10.26.54 Am

Israeli ceasefire on the table but Hamas is rejecting it – AIJAC’s Joel Burnie on Sky News

Apr 2, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 03 01 At 11.15.17 Am

Because of October 7, Israel will never be the same again: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Mar 1, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Ma60tyfA

Move to recognise Palestine comes at the worst possible time

April 16, 2024
Large anti-Israel protest in Washington, DC, in October. No other issue turns out so many protestors so consistently and globally (image: Shutterstock/ Volodymyr Tverdokhlib)

Where is everybody when Israel isn’t involved?

April 15, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC calls on Government to join coordinated international efforts against Iran in wake of attacks on Israel

April 15, 2024
Image: X/ Twitter

Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel was a strategic miscalculation. Can all-out war now be averted?

April 14, 2024
Pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne, Victoria (Image: Alamy Live News)

Contemplating ‘a return to Zion’ in the face of antisemitism

April 14, 2024
Ma60tyfA

Move to recognise Palestine comes at the worst possible time

April 16, 2024
Large anti-Israel protest in Washington, DC, in October. No other issue turns out so many protestors so consistently and globally (image: Shutterstock/ Volodymyr Tverdokhlib)

Where is everybody when Israel isn’t involved?

April 15, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC calls on Government to join coordinated international efforts against Iran in wake of attacks on Israel

April 15, 2024
Image: X/ Twitter

Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel was a strategic miscalculation. Can all-out war now be averted?

April 14, 2024
Pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne, Victoria (Image: Alamy Live News)

Contemplating ‘a return to Zion’ in the face of antisemitism

April 14, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States