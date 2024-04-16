VIDEOS
‘Flipping of the narrative’: Israel ‘depicted as victim’ after Iranian attack – Ran Porat on France 24 television
Apr 16, 2024
Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel late Saturday has helped flip the current narrative involving Israel, AIJAC Research Associate and Affiliate Research Associate at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation Ran Porat told FRANCE 24.
“Israel was the centre of a lot of criticism of what was happening in Gaza, and now it’s again being depicted and understood to be the victim of the Iranian and its proxies: Hamas and others’ aggression,” Porat said.
RELATED ARTICLES
“You have to be very careful what you wish for”: Joel Burnie discusses FM Penny Wong’s comments on a Palestinian state on Sky News
Apr 11, 2024 | Featured, Video
“Full responsibility and accountability… but this incident does have certain context to it” – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Apr 5, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Israeli ceasefire on the table but Hamas is rejecting it – AIJAC’s Joel Burnie on Sky News
Apr 2, 2024 | Featured, Video