‘Flipping of the narrative’: Israel ‘depicted as victim’ after Iranian attack – Ran Porat on France 24 television

Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel late Saturday has helped flip the current narrative involving Israel, AIJAC Research Associate and Affiliate Research Associate at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation Ran Porat told FRANCE 24.

“Israel was the centre of a lot of criticism of what was happening in Gaza, and now it’s again being depicted and understood to be the victim of the Iranian and its proxies: Hamas and others’ aggression,” Porat said.