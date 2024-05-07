Hamas Statistics: True or False? – a webinar

Webinar with Prof Greg Rose, Prof Lewi Stone & Natasha Hausdorff

Grim statistics of Palestinian casualties in the current war in the Gaza Strip, produced by the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, have been repeatedly reported in the media. They are having a major impact on public opinion, political discourse and legal proceedings, such as South Africa’s claim against Israel in the International Court of Justice for genocide. Reference is frequently made both to the overall total and the breakdown into men, women and children, with the implication that most of them cannot be combatants since they are women and children. But are these figures true?

A number of statistical analyses have been published indicating they are not true, including an article in Fathom Journal by Professors Tom Simpson, Lewi Stone and AIJAC’s Gregory Rose. In this webinar held on 5 May 2024, two of the authors of that article discussed the problems with the statistics and their legal implications with UKLFI (UK Lawyers for Israel) Charitable Trust’s Legal Director, Natasha Hausdorff.

The original article by Professors Tom Simpson, Lewi Stone and Greg Rose on the casualty statistics provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry is HERE.