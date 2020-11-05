The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

Dr Robert Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar immediately after the US election on 5 November 2020.

An expert on Arab and Islamic politics, as well as US policy toward the Middle East, Dr Satloff has written and spoken widely on the Arab-Israeli peace process, the challenge of political Islam, and the need to revamp US public diplomacy in the Middle East. He has written or edited nine books and regularly appears in the media, giving input on Middle East issues and the US. He has also testified on numerous occasions to US Senate and House of Representative committees concerned with US policy toward the Middle East.

Dr Satloff is the creator and host of Dakhil Washington (“Inside Washington”), a news and interview program that has appeared weekly since 2005 on al-Hurra, the US Government-supported Arabic satellite television channel that beams throughout the Middle East. In that capacity, he is the only non-Arab to host a program on an Arab satellite channel.