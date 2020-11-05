VIDEOS

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

Nov 5, 2020

Dr Robert Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar immediately after the US election on 5 November 2020.

An expert on Arab and Islamic politics, as well as US policy toward the Middle East, Dr Satloff has written and spoken widely on the Arab-Israeli peace process, the challenge of political Islam, and the need to revamp US public diplomacy in the Middle East. He has written or edited nine books and regularly appears in the media, giving input on Middle East issues and the US. He has also testified on numerous occasions to US Senate and House of Representative committees concerned with US policy toward the Middle East.

Dr Satloff is the creator and host of Dakhil Washington (“Inside Washington”), a news and interview program that has appeared weekly since 2005 on al-Hurra, the US Government-supported Arabic satellite television channel that beams throughout the Middle East. In that capacity, he is the only non-Arab to host a program on an Arab satellite channel.

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2020 10 28 At 8.54.55 Am

Israel’s changing security environment – Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror

Oct 28, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 10 07 At 10.04.00 Pm

Bridging the Gulf – UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Subousi

Oct 8, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 30 At 10.21.47 Am

20 years on from the Second Intifada – Herb Keinon

Sep 30, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 29 At 4.51.42 Pm

The 20th anniversary of the Second Intifada

Sep 29, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 25 At 11.15.01 Am

Israel, world Jewry and the fight against antisemitism – Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Sep 25, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 15 At 3.18.43 Pm

The Iranian nuclear crisis and the US election – Behnam Ben Taleblu

Sep 15, 2020 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

öéìåí: çééí öç / ìò"îPhotos By : Haim Zach / GPO

Media Microscope: Descendants of Abraham

November 4, 2020
Rabinbanner

Remembering Yitzhak Rabin, Israel’s military hero turned martyr for peace

November 4, 2020
A worrying embrace: PA President Mahmoud Abbas with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Palestinian split with the Arabs

November 4, 2020
Twenty years on, Ariel Sharon's visit to the Temple Mount is still the subject of myth-making

Noted and Quoted – November 2020

November 3, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 10 21 At 10.53.07 Am

World of Webinars

November 3, 2020
öéìåí: çééí öç / ìò"îPhotos By : Haim Zach / GPO

Media Microscope: Descendants of Abraham

November 4, 2020
Rabinbanner

Remembering Yitzhak Rabin, Israel’s military hero turned martyr for peace

November 4, 2020
A worrying embrace: PA President Mahmoud Abbas with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Palestinian split with the Arabs

November 4, 2020
Twenty years on, Ariel Sharon's visit to the Temple Mount is still the subject of myth-making

Noted and Quoted – November 2020

November 3, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 10 21 At 10.53.07 Am

World of Webinars

November 3, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States