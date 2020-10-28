Israel’s changing security environment – Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror

Former IDF General and National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 27 October 2020.

Major General (ret.) Amidror is the Anne and Greg Rosshandler Senior Fellow at the Jerusalem Insitute for Strategy and Security (JISS) based in Jerusalem and the Gemunder Center for Defence and Strategy Distinguished Fellow in Washington DC at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

General Amidror was National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu and chairman of the National Security Council (April 2011-November 2013). He served for 36 years in senior IDF posts (1966-2002), including commander of the Military Colleges (including the National Defence College, Staff and Command College, and Tactical Command Academy), military secretary to the Minister of Defence, director of the Intelligence Analysis Division in Military Intelligence, and chief intelligence officer of the Northern Command. He is the author of three books on intelligence and military strategy, Reflections on Army and Security (Hebrew, 2002), Intelligence, Theory and Practice (Hebrew, 2006), and Winning Counterinsurgency War: The Israeli Experience (JCPA, 2008).