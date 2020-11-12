VIDEOS

The US elections: Views from the Middle East – Ehud Yaari

Nov 13, 2020

Ehud Yaari, Israel’s leading TV journalist and public affairs commentator, appeared direct from Israel for an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 12 November 2020.

Currently the Lafer International Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Yaari has been a Middle East commentator for Israeli television since 1975 and won awards for his coverage of the peace process with Egypt, the Lebanon War and the First Gulf War.

Yaari’s articles have appeared in respected newspapers and journals such as the New York TimesWall Street JournalWashington PostForeign Affairs, and Atlantic Monthly. He is also the author of eight books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2020 11 05 At 3.13.52 Pm

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

Nov 5, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 10 28 At 8.54.55 Am

Israel’s changing security environment – Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror

Oct 28, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 10 07 At 10.04.00 Pm

Bridging the Gulf – UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Subousi

Oct 8, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 30 At 10.21.47 Am

20 years on from the Second Intifada – Herb Keinon

Sep 30, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 29 At 4.51.42 Pm

The 20th anniversary of the Second Intifada

Sep 29, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 09 25 At 11.15.01 Am

Israel, world Jewry and the fight against antisemitism – Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Sep 25, 2020 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

2018 World Health Assembly

WHO set to continue anti-Israel politicisation at this year’s World Health Assembly

November 11, 2020
6th Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral in Jerusalem, March 2019 (Right to Left: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades; Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu; former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras)

Turkey’s provocative actions in the Mediterranean spark a reaction

November 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 4.18.01 Pm

Interview: AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro with SBS Radio’s Nitza Lowenstein on the delayed result of the US Presidential Election

November 9, 2020
Biden Victory

AIJAC congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

November 9, 2020
Screenshot (337)

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

November 8, 2020
2018 World Health Assembly

WHO set to continue anti-Israel politicisation at this year’s World Health Assembly

November 11, 2020
6th Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral in Jerusalem, March 2019 (Right to Left: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades; Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu; former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras)

Turkey’s provocative actions in the Mediterranean spark a reaction

November 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 4.18.01 Pm

Interview: AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro with SBS Radio’s Nitza Lowenstein on the delayed result of the US Presidential Election

November 9, 2020
Biden Victory

AIJAC congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

November 9, 2020
Screenshot (337)

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

November 8, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States