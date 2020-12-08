VIDEOS

Israel’s Looming Election: Implications at Home and Abroad – Haviv Rettig Gur

Dec 9, 2020

Haviv Rettig Gur, a senior analyst at The Times of Israel, addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 8 December 2020.

An Israeli-American, Haviv is internationally renowned for his insightful analyses of Israeli-politics, the Middle East and issues of modern Jewish history and identity. During his previous position as Jewish world correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, he reported from more than twenty countries.

Haviv also served as director of communications for the Jewish Agency for Israel, Israel’s largest NGO, where he headed the agency’s spokesperson’s office. He has lectured internationally on the intricacies of Israeli politics, the USA-Israel relationship, broad Middle East issues and challenges for contemporary Jewry.

