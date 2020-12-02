VIDEOS

Following the Money Trail: Insight into the Funding of Terrorism and Antisemitism – Olga Deutsch

Dec 3, 2020

Olga Deutsch is the Israel-based Vice President of NGO Monitor, having served for five years as Director of their Europe Desk. She addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 2 December 2020.

Deutsch is an international expert on EU funding to politicised NGOs as well as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In 2009, Deutsch served as the Chairperson of the European Union of Jewish Students, an umbrella organisation for 34 national unions. In 2008, she received the International Leadership Prize from the American Jewish Committee.

Deutsch has also held senior positions in the private sector in Europe and Israel.

