Why Antisemitism is Rising in America – Holly Huffnagle

Holly Huffnagle serves as the American Jewish Committee (AJC) US Director for Combating Antisemitism, spearheading the agency’s response to antisemitism in the United States and its efforts to better protect the Jewish community. She joined us for an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 16 December 2020.

Huffnagle was behind AJC’s recently published ‘The State of Antisemitism in America 2020′ report, which will be the focal point of discussion on the concerning rising levels of antisemitism and the lessons we can draw from it.

Before coming to AJC, Huffnagle served as the policy advisor to the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the US Department of State and as a researcher in the Mandel Center of Advanced Holocaust Studies at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

She received her master’s degree from Georgetown University where she focused on 20th-century Polish history and Jewish-Muslim relations before, during, and after the Holocaust. Most recently, she was a Scholar-in-Residence at Oxford University with the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.