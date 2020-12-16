VIDEOS

Why Antisemitism is Rising in America – Holly Huffnagle

Dec 16, 2020

Holly Huffnagle serves as the American Jewish Committee (AJC) US Director for Combating Antisemitism, spearheading the agency’s response to antisemitism in the United States and its efforts to better protect the Jewish community. She joined us for an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 16 December 2020.

Huffnagle was behind AJC’s recently published ‘The State of Antisemitism in America 2020′ report, which will be the focal point of discussion on the concerning rising levels of antisemitism and the lessons we can draw from it.

Before coming to AJC, Huffnagle served as the policy advisor to the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the US Department of State and as a researcher in the Mandel Center of Advanced Holocaust Studies at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

She received her master’s degree from Georgetown University where she focused on 20th-century Polish history and Jewish-Muslim relations before, during, and after the Holocaust. Most recently, she was a Scholar-in-Residence at Oxford University with the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2020 12 09 At 9.12.28 Am

Israel’s Looming Election: Implications at Home and Abroad – Haviv Rettig Gur

Dec 9, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 12 03 At 9.29.51 Am

Following the Money Trail: Insight into the Funding of Terrorism and Antisemitism – Olga Deutsch

Dec 3, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 11 24 At 2.58.24 Pm

The Biden Administration and the Challenge of a Rogue Iran – Mark Dubowitz

Nov 24, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 11 13 At 8.45.54 Am

The US elections: Views from the Middle East – Ehud Yaari

Nov 13, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 11 05 At 3.13.52 Pm

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more – Robert Satloff

Nov 5, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 10 28 At 8.54.55 Am

Israel’s changing security environment – Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror

Oct 28, 2020 | Featured, Video

RECENT POSTS

Estranged and heading back to the polls: Israeli Defence Minister and Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu

Irreconcilable differences

December 16, 2020
Melbourne’s Jewish Holocaust Centre

Lessons that must not be forgotten

December 16, 2020
Netanyahu Knesset Rtx3hucq

Editorial: Israeli democracy and the Biden administration

December 16, 2020
Malka Leifer

AIJAC welcomes latest Leifer decision

December 15, 2020
An Iranian man walks by a billboard of slain Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran, on November 30, 2020. (AFP)

We are at a pivotal moment for addressing the Iranian nuclear threat

December 15, 2020
