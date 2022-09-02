VIDEOS

How the Palestinians could reassure Israelis that they really want peace

Sep 2, 2022

What would the Palestinian leadership need to do to reassure Israelis that they are a genuine partner for peace in the wake of bitter memories left from the Second Intifada? Dr. Shany Mor, adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Director for Foreign Policy on Israel’s National Security Council, addressed this question at a recent AIJAC webinar.

