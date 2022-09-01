VIDEOS

Why the Abraham Accords are potentially good for the Palestinians

Sep 1, 2022

The Abraham Accords between Israel and four Arab nations can potentially be a very positive opportunity for the Palestinians, argues Dr. Shany Mor, adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Director for Foreign Policy on Israel’s National Security Council.

Charles Zentai, the last known alleged Nazi war criminal in Australia, who died in 2017

Essay: A Sad Legacy

September 1, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Noted and Quoted – September 2022

September 1, 2022
Iranian oil tanker

Empowering Russia’s allies is not the answer to the energy crisis

August 31, 2022
A Melbourne University Student Union motion supporting BDS “oozed ignorance of, and malice and contempt for, Jewish people.”

The Last Word: Lower Education

August 31, 2022
HT Australia leader Ismai’l al-Wahwah speaking at the Nov. 2015 “Innocent Until Proven Muslim?” conference in Melbourne. Behind him is the HT Australia banner (YouTube screenshot)

“GIMC” – A hateful gimmick for extremists

August 31, 2022
