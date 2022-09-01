VIDEOS
Why the Abraham Accords are potentially good for the Palestinians
Sep 1, 2022
The Abraham Accords between Israel and four Arab nations can potentially be a very positive opportunity for the Palestinians, argues Dr. Shany Mor, adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Director for Foreign Policy on Israel’s National Security Council.
