VIDEOS

AIJAC Live Online with Ehud Ya’ari

Nov 11, 2022

Ehud Ya’ari is a frequent AIJAC visiting expert and Israel’s leading TV journalist and public affairs commentator. He is also the Lafer International Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Ya’ari has been a Middle East commentator for Israeli television since 1975 and won awards for his coverage of the peace process with Egypt, the Lebanon War and the First Gulf War. His articles have appeared in respected newspapers and journals such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Affairs and Atlantic Monthly. Ya’ari is also the author of eight books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


DR. SHANY MOR 3

How the Palestinians could reassure Israelis that they really want peace

Sep 2, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video
DR. SHANY MOR 2A

Why the Abraham Accords are potentially good for the Palestinians

Sep 1, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video
DR. SHANY MOR 1A

What Israel should be doing about the Palestinian territories

Aug 31, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video
Kuperwasser Thumbnail YouTube

AIJAC Live Online with Brig. Gen. (res) Yossi Kuperwasser

May 30, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video
Olga Deutsch GUEST SPEAKER VIDEO GRAPHICS 1920 × 1080px)

The global delegitimisation campaigns against Israel and how to combat them – Olga Deutsch

Apr 1, 2022 | Featured, Video
Schanzer Thumbnail YouTube

AIJAC Live Online with Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Mar 28, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Roman Yanushevsky/ Shutterstock)

A deep dive into the Israeli election results

November 10, 2022
Image: Twitter

Australia should assist the struggling women of Iran  

November 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 3.48.35 Pm

In Israel’s election, wasted votes were PM Lapid bloc’s undoing

November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 10.53.06 Am

Israeli elections – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News’ Bolt Report

November 4, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

After Israeli vote, AIJAC expresses hope for period of stable government

November 3, 2022
Image: Roman Yanushevsky/ Shutterstock)

A deep dive into the Israeli election results

November 10, 2022
Image: Twitter

Australia should assist the struggling women of Iran  

November 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 3.48.35 Pm

In Israel’s election, wasted votes were PM Lapid bloc’s undoing

November 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 04 At 10.53.06 Am

Israeli elections – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News’ Bolt Report

November 4, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

After Israeli vote, AIJAC expresses hope for period of stable government

November 3, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States