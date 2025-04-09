VIDEOS

Hamas sees live Israeli hostages as their “ultimate insurance policy”: Ehud Yaari on Sky News

April 9, 2025

Israeli journalist Ehud Yaari discusses the next steps for a possible ceasefire deal amid Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to the White House.

“I do not see a situation where Hamas will remain without any of the live Israeli hostages – they see that as their ultimate insurance policy,” Mr Yaari told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “I think generally we have a situation where Israel will keep … mowing the lawn or, if you want gardening, not allowing the regrowth of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.”

