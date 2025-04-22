AIJAC expresses condolences on the passing of Pope Francis

AIJAC extends its condolences on the death of Pope Francis, a singular spiritual leader. The Pope was a humble and humane spiritual leader with a forthright manner and a deeply compassionate heart, a Jesuit of distinction and a champion of interfaith relationships.

Pope Francis will be remembered not only for his reforms within the Church, but also for his warm support of the Jewish people, his powerful condemnation of antisemitism, and his visits to the State of Israel. While we may not always have agreed with all of his views, we always appreciated his understanding of the devastating impact of the Shoah and his unwavering support of our people.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all Catholics during this time of loss and grief.

Colin Rubenstein AM – Executive Director

Rabbi Ralph Genende – Interfaith and Community Liaison