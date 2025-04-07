AIJAC mourns Petro Georgiou AO, champion of Australian multiculturalism

“The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) mourns the passing of Petro Georgiou AO, who was a long-standing friend of both the Australian Jewish community and AIJAC in particular, and an esteemed champion of Australian multiculturalism and our nation’s democratic liberal values.

“Principled, constructive, creative and loyal, his life was one of distinction and remarkable achievement.

“We are proud Petro visited Israel in one of our groups in 2003 and are very grateful for all that he did for AIJAC, for the Australian Jewish community, and for Australia as a nation.

“To his children Dino and Alexia, his partner Roxanne and the entire family, we convey both our condolences and our sincerest wishes that memories of Petro will always be a blessing.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein AM, Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).