MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC mourns Petro Georgiou AO, champion of Australian multiculturalism

April 7, 2025

Petro Georgiou AO (Image: Instagram)
Petro Georgiou AO (Image: Instagram)

“The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) mourns the passing of Petro Georgiou AO, who was a long-standing friend of both the Australian Jewish community and AIJAC in particular, and an esteemed champion of Australian multiculturalism and our nation’s democratic liberal values.

“Principled, constructive, creative and loyal, his life was one of distinction and remarkable achievement.

“We are proud Petro visited Israel in one of our groups in 2003 and are very grateful for all that he did for AIJAC, for the Australian Jewish community, and for Australia as a nation.

“To his children Dino and Alexia, his partner Roxanne and the entire family, we convey both our condolences and our sincerest wishes that memories of Petro will always be a blessing.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein AM, Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2025 04 09 At 12.12.01 PM

Hamas sees live Israeli hostages as their “ultimate insurance policy”: Ehud Yaari on Sky News

April 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 05 At 8.28.58 AM

Ehud Yaari in conversation with Joel Burnie

April 5, 2025
Anti-Hamas protests in Gaza (Image: Reddit)

Gaza protests: A turning point or a moment of desperation?

April 2, 2025
A “deep well of hatred” in segments of the Muslim community contributed to the recent outburst of extremism and antisemitism in Australia (Image: Diana Zavaleta/ Shutterstock)

Essay: The Politics of Hatred

April 1, 2025
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) may hint at agreeing to nuclear negotiations, but it is Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (right) who will ultimately make the decision (Image: Khamenei.ir)

Iran: Moving beyond diplomatic delusions

April 1, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA