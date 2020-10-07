VIDEOS

Bridging the Gulf – UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Subousi

Oct 8, 2020

His Excellency Abdulla Al Subousi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Australia, addressed an AIJAC Live Online conversation on 7 October 2020. He has served as Ambassador to Australia and a number of Pacific Islands since May 2019, after previously serving as Consul General of the UAE based in Los Angeles, holding an Ambassadorial title.

During Ambassador Al Subousi’s distinguished service over 20 years, he has held a number of important positions in the UAE Ministry for Foreign Affairs and had two tours in Washington DC. He was a member of the UAE delegation to the United Nations General Assembly Millennium Session in New York.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a double major in political science and international relations with a minor in history, as well as having attended courses at the National Defense University and the Brookings Institute, Ambassador Al Subousi has received numerous awards during his career including the Award of Distinguished Diplomat from the UAE Foreign Ministry.

