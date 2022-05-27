MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on rescission of Melbourne University Student Union motion calling for Israel boycott

May 27, 2022 | AIJAC staff

(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the decision by the University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) to rescind its motion urging a boycott of Israel.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “This was an appalling antisemitic motion that should never have been passed, and it is disappointing that six of the 16 Union Council members still voted against the rescission motion. We hope the rescission was due to the understanding of the motion’s antisemitism and many other flaws, and not just due to the legal challenge.

“We note that, as stated by UMSU President Sophie Nguyen, the rescission motion was to amend the original motion based on consultation. We hope UMSU does genuinely consult, and learn from its mistakes, and that any further motion reflects the standards we would expect from an institution of higher learning, rather than just being a watered-down version of the original disgraceful resolution

“We also urge the student unions of the University of Sydney and the Australian National University, which passed motions in support of the UMSU motion, to reconsider their own stances accordingly,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2022 05 27 At 3.29.29 Pm

AIJAC welcomes Queensland swastika ban move

May 27, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Anthony Albanese is sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister (source: Twitter)

AIJAC congratulates new PM Albanese, wishes his government every success

May 23, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes ABC inquiry outcome, calls for further consideration of external complaints body

May 17, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes (Photo: Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes Victorian swastika ban bill

May 11, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Flickr

Statement on Sydney University Student Representative Council Motion endorsing “Nakba solidarity” demonstration

May 9, 2022 | Media Releases
(Source: Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes University of Melbourne statement on “anti-semitic” student union motion 

May 4, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screen Shot 2022 05 27 At 3.29.29 Pm

AIJAC welcomes Queensland swastika ban move

May 27, 2022
Image: AAP Image/Pool, Jason Edwards

Making sense of the new political landscape

May 27, 2022
Anthony Albanese is sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister (source: Twitter)

AIJAC congratulates new PM Albanese, wishes his government every success

May 23, 2022
Image: Wikimedia Commons

University of Melbourne exposes BDS’s lies and extremism

May 18, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes ABC inquiry outcome, calls for further consideration of external complaints body

May 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 27 At 3.29.29 Pm

AIJAC welcomes Queensland swastika ban move

May 27, 2022
Image: AAP Image/Pool, Jason Edwards

Making sense of the new political landscape

May 27, 2022
Anthony Albanese is sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister (source: Twitter)

AIJAC congratulates new PM Albanese, wishes his government every success

May 23, 2022
Image: Wikimedia Commons

University of Melbourne exposes BDS’s lies and extremism

May 18, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes ABC inquiry outcome, calls for further consideration of external complaints body

May 17, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States