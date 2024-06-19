AIJAC appalled by attack on the electorate office of Josh Burns

AIJAC is appalled by the attack on the electorate office of Josh Burns last night – a further escalation of the campaign of political violence against our elected representatives by extremist pro-Palestinian thugs.

Moreover, the claim that Burns was targeted because he is a ‘Zionist’ only underlines the clearly antisemitic overtones of this particular attack and can be seen as part of the wider explosion of antisemitism that has rocked Australia since October 7 of last year.

While AIJAC is heartened that political leaders across the spectrum condemned the attack, they should also now be strongly motivated to find more effective ways to address the wave of political and racist violence that has gripped our nation over recent months.

Dr Colin Rubenstein

Executive Director

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC)