AIJAC welcomes Queensland swastika ban move

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council has welcomed the news that the Queensland Government is planning to follow the lead of Victoria and New South Wales and introduce a bill to ban the public display of the infamous Nazi symbol, the swastika.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement of the new bill on Wednesday, May 25, saying it was about stopping the “evil” of Nazism.

“Nazism is evil. Evil triumphs when good people do nothing. We will not do nothing and allow this evil to grow. I [once] thought those who promoted these hideous ideas were to be pitied. Instead I [now] say they deserve to be punished. These crimes are not harmless and nor is the ideology behind it. They are to be called out, confronted and condemned.”

Queensland’s announcement follows a similar Victorian move on May 1, which itself followed an announcement by the NSW Government of a commitment to introduce a similar ban in early April.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein said of the proposed bill, “It is encouraging to see Queensland join Victoria and New South Wales with plans to ban the hateful symbol of the swastika, which stokes the flames of hatred and extremism against Jewish people and is beyond the pale. As I’ve noted in the past, the public display of Nazi symbols should be a red line in Australian public discourse, and banning these symbols of hate represents an important step towards creating a safer, more cohesive and more harmonious society.

“We commend Queensland’s Premier, Attorney General and all the Government advisors and officials that have helped Queensland embark upon this bold policy. We call on the ACT, Tasmania, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory state governments join hands with all other states and usher in the day when the swastika, and by inference all the hatred and racism it symbolises, will not be displayed anywhere in Australia.”