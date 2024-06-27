MEDIA RELEASES

Joint statement on the University of Sydney

Jun 27, 2024 | AIJAC

Protest Encampment 4 Palestine (2024) At USYD 02

We are appalled and deeply concerned by the agreement that was reached on June 21 by the University of Sydney and representatives of protesters who had camped on the University’s grounds for the previous eight weeks. Many of the protesters were from outside the University, yet they were allowed to menace the University community and disturb campus life without challenge. They have now been rewarded for doing so.

The University entered into an agreement with a group acting in concert with the extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organisation to participate in a working group to review the University’s investments and defence and security-related research activities. No other university in Australia has gone this far.

The University of Sydney agreement has been widely and rightly condemned as a capitulation by the University and celebrated by extremists. A group working in concert with Hizb ut-Tahrir declared last Friday that “[Our] resilience has worked in our favour across many fronts, most particularly being the catalyst for the negotiations with the Uni.”

This agreement can only act as an incentive for further and more extreme disruption at the University in the future.

Leading national security experts, including Peter Jennings and Dennis Richardson, have rightly raised serious questions about the University’s capacity to conduct sensitive national security research in light of this agreement. Others have questioned the appropriateness of continued federal funding to the University of Sydney.

Based on our interactions to date, we have lost confidence in the capacity of the University to provide for the physical, cultural and psycho-social safety of Jewish students and staff members. This is not just our view. We have been made aware that several academic staff, some of them leaders in their fields and employees of long standing, have already notified the University of their decision to leave the institution. We have also been informed that a number of Jewish students are now considering shifting to other Universities.

We have also rejected the University’s offer, extended to us after an agreement had been reached behind our backs, to participate in the proposed process to review the University’s investment and research activities. The process is in our view a sham and we will have nothing to do with it. We encourage all individuals and groups of standing likewise not to engage with or lend credibility to such a fundamentally flawed process.

We continue to explore all options to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff at the University of Sydney and stand ready to provide support and assistance to Jewish students and staff at the University, as well as those who now wish to leave the University.

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC condemns Sydney University’s “capitulation” to Muslim Students’ Association

Jun 25, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
IRGC operatives in Tehran (Photo: Shutterstock/ Mohasseyn)

AIJAC calls for Australia to follow Canada and list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

Jun 20, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC appalled by attack on the electorate office of Josh Burns

Jun 19, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC expresses appreciation to PM, Leader of the Opposition, for bipartisan stance against extremism and antisemitism

Jun 6, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

AIJAC commends Julian Leeser’s bill to establish an “Inquiry into Antisemitism at Australian Universities”

Jun 4, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
The International Court of Justice in The Hague (image: Alkan de Beaumont Chaglar)

AIJAC expresses concern over politicisation and misrepresentation of International Court of Justice

May 26, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC condemns Sydney University’s “capitulation” to Muslim Students’ Association

June 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 5.10.00 PM

The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point – Bret Stephens in Melbourne

June 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 9.45.59 AM

“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

June 21, 2024
IRGC operatives in Tehran (Photo: Shutterstock/ Mohasseyn)

AIJAC calls for Australia to follow Canada and list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

June 20, 2024
More than 1,000 truckloads of aid waiting to be picked up inside Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing on June 18 (Source: COGAT)

Counting – and miscounting – Gaza aid trucks

June 20, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC condemns Sydney University’s “capitulation” to Muslim Students’ Association

June 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 5.10.00 PM

The War in Gaza: A Middle East and Global Turning Point – Bret Stephens in Melbourne

June 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 21 At 9.45.59 AM

“I’ve never in my lifetime felt like my community is living in fear as we are now”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

June 21, 2024
IRGC operatives in Tehran (Photo: Shutterstock/ Mohasseyn)

AIJAC calls for Australia to follow Canada and list the IRGC as a terrorist organisation

June 20, 2024
More than 1,000 truckloads of aid waiting to be picked up inside Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing on June 18 (Source: COGAT)

Counting – and miscounting – Gaza aid trucks

June 20, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA