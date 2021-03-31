MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on ALP policy to recognise a state of Palestine

Mar 31, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Penny Wong addressing the ALP National Conference 2021.
Penny Wong addressing the ALP National Conference 2021.

Statement from Dr Colin Rubenstein, executive director of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council.

 

AIJAC believes that the ALP National Conference vote in favour of unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state was misguided and will be counterproductive to prospects for a negotiated two-state outcome, which the ALP platform still rightly supports.

It is widely understood that recognition of a state of Palestine would be a final status issue to be settled between the parties. Given that the Palestinians have been refusing all negotiations with Israel for more than half a decade, offering unilateral recognition of statehood to the Palestinians without suggesting any obligations on the Palestinian side clearly rewards Palestinian intransigence.

Furthermore, adopting such an outdated stance appears particularly difficult to understand in the wake of last year’s landmark Abraham Accords, normalising relations between Israel and four Arab states, and offering new potential avenues to encourage the achievement of a two-state peace.

However, given senior shadow cabinet figures have offered assurances that the platform’s language remains non-binding and any future ALP government will make up its own mind on the subject, AIJAC hopes this ALP vote will not unduly hinder the cause of peaceful Israeli-Palestinian coexistence.

Tags: , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


ICC

AIJAC deplores ICC decision to formally investigate “The Situation in Palestine”

Mar 4, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Credit: NBCUniversal)

AIJAC thanks Foxtel for agreeing to remove offensive episode of drama program

Mar 4, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Credit: Michael Coghlan/Flickr)

AIJAC welcomes ‘critically important’ Victorian report into anti-vilification laws and recommendation to ban Nazi symbols

Mar 3, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Atomwaffen Division logo (Credit: Wikipedia)

AIJAC welcomes announcement listing Sonnenkrieg Division as a terrorist organisation in Australia

Mar 3, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Dr. George P. Shultz

AIJAC mourns US statesman George Shultz

Feb 10, 2021 | Media Releases
Payne

Australian Government commended for ICC approach

Feb 7, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Likud

Surprise: Likud drew more Israeli Arab votes than ever

April 1, 2021
Apparent opportunity backfired: Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beitenu (Credit: David Cohen/Shutterstock)

Four Campaign Backfires 

April 1, 2021
Australian Federal Police arrest Ahmed Talib in Melbourne on March 25. Photo: Supplied/AFP

Mavi Marmara passenger arrested on terrorist charges

April 1, 2021
Ayman Odeh (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Scribblings: A Story of Success

April 1, 2021
Kylie Moore-Gilbert (photo: Sky News Australia)

Former hostages unite to confront Iran 

March 31, 2021
Likud

Surprise: Likud drew more Israeli Arab votes than ever

April 1, 2021
Apparent opportunity backfired: Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beitenu (Credit: David Cohen/Shutterstock)

Four Campaign Backfires 

April 1, 2021
Australian Federal Police arrest Ahmed Talib in Melbourne on March 25. Photo: Supplied/AFP

Mavi Marmara passenger arrested on terrorist charges

April 1, 2021
Ayman Odeh (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Scribblings: A Story of Success

April 1, 2021
Kylie Moore-Gilbert (photo: Sky News Australia)

Former hostages unite to confront Iran 

March 31, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States