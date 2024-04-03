AIJAC mourns the tragic death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom

We join all Australians in mourning the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and her colleagues from World Central Kitchen who were bravely and compassionately working to provide food to people in need in Gaza. Israel’s prime minister and spokespersons have deeply apologised and sadly regretted this tragic and unintended accident. Israel has made it clear it is eager to work with aid agencies, including World Central Kitchen, and had absolutely no reason to target them.

We welcome Israel’s decision to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation to ascertain exactly what happened and work to ensure it does not happen again. Initial indications are that lack of coordination within a field unit, due to human error, caused this terrible tragedy. We trust Israel will ensure accountability for whoever is responsible for this heartbreaking error and the IDF will draw appropriate operational lessons to ensure such a shocking incident is never repeated.