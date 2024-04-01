VIDEOS
Israeli ceasefire on the table but Hamas is rejecting it – AIJAC’s Joel Burnie on Sky News
Apr 2, 2024
“UN Security Council resolution that calls for a ceasefire does not understand that there is an Israeli ceasefire on the table but Hamas is rejecting it” – AIJAC’s Executive Manager Joel Burnie speaks to Danica De Giorgio on Sky News Australia, 29 March 2024.
