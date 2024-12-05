AIJAC horrified by arson attack on Melbourne synagogue

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) is horrified and outraged by the arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea this morning.

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie said, “This appalling attack recalls some of the darkest episodes of human history. Attacking a synagogue does not only profane a sacred place, it is the ultimate expression of hatred for the entire Jewish community. Desecrating sacred spaces also undermines our social fabric and cohesion as well as the foundation of our liberal democratic and multicultural society.

“This is just the latest incident in the unprecedented wave of antisemitism that has swept this country since the October 7 attack last year, including disgraceful chants, doxxing, assaults, demands for the destruction of the Jewish state, and protests at synagogues, including on Wednesday night in Sydney.

“When racism like this goes practically unchecked, it is almost inevitable that escalations like this potentially murderous arson attack on a synagogue will occur. We urge all the relevant authorities to learn this lesson, and to take all possible steps to crack down on this malignant activity.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and solidarity to the congregants of the Adass Israel Synagogue, hope for a speedy recovery for those injured, and wish the police every success in swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Burnie concluded.