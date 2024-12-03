MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC deeply disappointed by Australian vote change on “woefully one-sided” UN Resolution

Dec 4, 2024 | AIJAC

Image: Lev Radin/ Shutterstock
Image: Lev Radin/ Shutterstock

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council is yet again deeply disappointed by the Australian Government’s change of vote on a UN General Assembly resolution – this one titled “Peaceful Settlement of the question of Palestine”.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein AM said, “This is a resolution that puts many obligations on Israel but asks nothing of the Palestinians. It is woefully one-sided – which is why, for more than 20 years, Australian governments of all stripes have always voted no, or abstained. And this year it was made even more extreme, with new demands Israel must unilaterally withdraw from all disputed territory as soon as possible without any negotiations and pay compensation to the Palestinians. This makes the Government’s decision even harder to comprehend.”

Dr Rubenstein continued, “By promising the Palestinians everything they want without imposing any obligations on them whatsoever, this resolution is simply a recipe for further conflict, not peace. The only way to reach peace is through negotiation and compromise between the parties. This resolution does nothing to acknowledge that Israel needs a willing partner for peace, and nothing to require the Palestinian Authority be reformed or Hamas be marginalised, both of which Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong has said are essential. It is therefore clearly against the conditions Senator Wong has said are necessary for a two-state peace.”

Dr Rubenstein concluded, “Unfortunately, we’ve come to expect half-hearted explanations by the Foreign Minister that she didn’t like some of the paragraphs in a resolution but voted for it anyway. These explanations don’t make sense when the resolution is so directly at odds with what she has stated are the minimum requirements for peace. Further, it is odd that Australia’s Ambassador to the UN said voting for this resolution doesn’t prejudge the outcome of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, when this resolution does exactly that. The Government can’t have its cake and eat it too.”

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Senator Simon Birmingham (Image: Facebook)

AIJAC congratulates Senator Simon Birmingham

Nov 29, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
(image: ffikretow/ Shutterstock)

AIJAC welcomes Lebanon ceasefire deal

Nov 27, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
International Criminal Court 2018

AIJAC slams ICC decision to issue warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant

Nov 22, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
United Nations General Assembly Hall (2)

AIJAC deeply concerned by Australia’s latest UN votes

Nov 14, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC frustrated and shocked at ABC Ombudsman’s rejection of complaint against an “open and shut” case of factual error

Nov 4, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
UNRWA headquarters in Gaza (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

AIJAC statement on passage of Israeli legislation to ban UNRWA

Oct 29, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

RECENT POSTS

Rabbi Genende (3rd from left) with Christian and Muslim delegates at the Abrahamic Peace Working Group conference in Bandung, Indonesia

Faith, Unity and the Spirit of Abraham

December 2, 2024
Palestinian solidarity rally in Sydney (Image: Shutterstock)

Australia’s shameful government has acted shamefully yet again

November 29, 2024
Senator Simon Birmingham (Image: Facebook)

AIJAC congratulates Senator Simon Birmingham

November 29, 2024
A plane takes off from Beirut International Airport as smoke rises from airstrike on Beirut southern suburbs, amid ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel (Image: Ali Chehade Farhat/ Shutterstock)

An opportunity for Lebanon, a blow for Hezbollah

November 28, 2024
Former Israeli justice and interior minister Ayelet Shaked (Image: Ashernet)

Federal government’s actions feed antisemitism here

November 28, 2024
Rabbi Genende (3rd from left) with Christian and Muslim delegates at the Abrahamic Peace Working Group conference in Bandung, Indonesia

Faith, Unity and the Spirit of Abraham

December 2, 2024
Palestinian solidarity rally in Sydney (Image: Shutterstock)

Australia’s shameful government has acted shamefully yet again

November 29, 2024
Senator Simon Birmingham (Image: Facebook)

AIJAC congratulates Senator Simon Birmingham

November 29, 2024
A plane takes off from Beirut International Airport as smoke rises from airstrike on Beirut southern suburbs, amid ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel (Image: Ali Chehade Farhat/ Shutterstock)

An opportunity for Lebanon, a blow for Hezbollah

November 28, 2024
Former Israeli justice and interior minister Ayelet Shaked (Image: Ashernet)

Federal government’s actions feed antisemitism here

November 28, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA