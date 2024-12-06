VIDEOS

“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News

Dec 6, 2024

Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 2.06.06 PM

Rebecca Davis spoke with Holly Stearnes on Sky News to discuss the arson attack upon the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne and Israeli PM Netanyahu’s criticisms of the Albanese government.

 

