“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News
Dec 6, 2024
Rebecca Davis spoke with Holly Stearnes on Sky News to discuss the arson attack upon the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne and Israeli PM Netanyahu’s criticisms of the Albanese government.
