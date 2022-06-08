AIJAC condemns latest UNHRC report as “part of the problem rather than part of the solution”

“Last year, the notorious UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) – dominated by human rights abusers and with a long record of singling out Israel for opprobrium, to the extent that all other problems in the world are effectively marginalised by comparison – put together a ‘Commission of Inquiry’ into the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“As per its usual form, the UNHRC selected three commissioners – all with long records of anti-Israel hostility and bias – including Australian Chris Sidoti, who had been affiliated with a PLO-run ‘human rights’ body. So it is completely unsurprising that this Commission has now issued a report – without visiting Israel or hearing the Israeli side of the story – saying the conflict is all Israel’s fault.

“It is just one more sign that the UN system in general, and the UNHRC in particular, is part of the problem rather than part of the solution when it comes to resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM

Executive Director

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council