“AIJAC mourns the passing of Lady Anna Cowen, a woman of distinction who made extraordinary contributions to both the Jewish and wider Australian community.

“As well as her role as an outstanding partner to Sir Zelman, Lady Cowen was recognised in her own right for her intelligence, dignity, consideration and warmth. Her exemplary efforts to support numerous charities were recognised when she was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2015. Her great contributions to Australian life and pride in her Jewishness also made her a much-loved figure in the Australian Jewish community, who will be profoundly missed.”



Mark Leibler AC, National Chairman

Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM, Executive Director