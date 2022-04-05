FRESH AIR

Election campaign marred by swastikas, as MPs in various states consider ban

Apr 5, 2022 | Naomi Levin

Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

An unfortunate trend that emerged during the 2019 federal election campaign seems set to remain a regrettable hallmark of the 2022 federal election campaign.

Image: Twitter

Swastikas and other Nazi-related symbols are being scrawled on political hoardings of candidates from across the political spectrum – especially, though not exclusively, Jewish ones. Treasurer and Liberal candidate for the Melbourne seat of Kooyong Josh Frydenberg, his independent challenger Dr Monique Ryan and Labor MP and candidate for the Melbourne seat of Macnamara Josh Burns have all posted images on social media of campaign billboards vandalised with Nazi symbols.

The good news is that there has been widespread condemnation from across the community for this activity.

To quote just a few, Labor Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong commented: “This is disgraceful and should be universally condemned. We have seen what happens when hatred takes root in a society.”

Greens candidate for Kooyong Piers Mitchem stated: “This just should not and must not happen, and as a Kooyong candidate I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Never again.”

Dr Fiona Martin, Liberal Member for Reid, said “This is criminal behaviour.”

Dr Martin is correct that vandalism is criminal behaviour, however it is worth noting that defacing campaign posters is not in itself a breach of the Electoral Act 1918 and there is no Australian jurisdiction that currently bans the public display of Nazi symbols, including Nazi swastikas. However, this may be about to change.

Image: Twitter

On March 29, NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman announced the NSW Government would legislate to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols.

This followed the introduction by NSW Shadow Minister for Police Walt Secord of a Private Members Bill on this issue, followed by a report produced by the NSW Legislative Council Standing Committee on Social Issues expressing cross-party support for such a ban.

In January 2022, Queensland Parliament’s Legal Affairs and Safety Committee conducted an Inquiry into Serious Vilification and Hate Crimes and among its recommendations, proposed a ban on the public display of both Nazi and ISIS symbols.

In September 2021, the Victorian Government signalled its intent to legislate on the public display on Nazi symbols after conducting a thorough review of religious vilification laws in the state. AIJAC understands that drafting of this new law is currently underway.

Nazi symbols and Holocaust comparisons are becoming increasingly common in political discourse, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when they have been appropriated by coronavirus conspiracy theorists and the anti-vaccine movement.

While these laws are unlikely to stop night-time vandals defacing election material, they would send a clear message to the community that Nazi symbols are not acceptable in Australian public discourse.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a briefing from police in Hadera on March 27. Credit: Kobi Gideon, GPO

Israel faces new terror wave and considers how to respond

Mar 31, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Swastikas graffitied in Bondi in 2019 (Photo: courtesy of ECAJ)

Labor, Greens MPs denounce action on antisemitism in NSW

Mar 30, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Slain Israelis Shirel Aboukaret and Yazan Fallah

Lone Wolves? Islamic State sympathisers kill six Israelis in two attacks

Mar 28, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Israeli medical staff from Sheba Medical Centre on their way to Ukraine

Israel’s humanitarian response in Ukraine continues a long Israeli tradition

Mar 22, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Advanced Iranian centrifuges (Credit: AAP)

Latest IAEA report: Iran now a whisker away from nuclear weapons capabilities

Mar 10, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Image: Shutterstock

Explainer: Why do Iran, Syria and their proxies support Russia in the Ukrainian crisis?

Mar 8, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

NSW Parl

AIJAC welcomes NSW Government’s announcement of plans to introduce a bill criminalising public display of Nazi symbols

April 5, 2022
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delisting the IRGC would be a boon for terrorism

April 4, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Could Ukraine’s fate happen in Israel?

April 4, 2022
Olga Deutsch GUEST SPEAKER VIDEO GRAPHICS 1920 × 1080px)

The global delegitimisation campaigns against Israel and how to combat them – Olga Deutsch

April 1, 2022
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Media Microscope: From Kyiv to Jerusalem

April 1, 2022
NSW Parl

AIJAC welcomes NSW Government’s announcement of plans to introduce a bill criminalising public display of Nazi symbols

April 5, 2022
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delisting the IRGC would be a boon for terrorism

April 4, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Could Ukraine’s fate happen in Israel?

April 4, 2022
Olga Deutsch GUEST SPEAKER VIDEO GRAPHICS 1920 × 1080px)

The global delegitimisation campaigns against Israel and how to combat them – Olga Deutsch

April 1, 2022
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Media Microscope: From Kyiv to Jerusalem

April 1, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States