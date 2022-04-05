AIJAC welcomes NSW Government’s announcement of plans to introduce a bill criminalising public display of Nazi symbols

AIJAC welcomes the announcement by NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman that the Government is committed to introducing a bill that criminalises the public display of Nazi symbols. We also acknowledge the work of Shadow Minister for Police and Counterterrorism Walt Secord in bringing this matter to the parliamentary agenda, and are pleased this matter has bipartisan support.

As AIJAC argued in our submission to the NSW Parliament’s committee inquiry on the subject, which recommended the ban, the display of Nazi symbols is a red line in public discourse, and the banning of these hateful symbols will be a step towards creating a safer and more cohesive and harmonious society. We look forward to similar legislation being introduced to the Victorian Parliament in the first half of this year, as has been foreshadowed, and to seeing other states follow suit, so that such racist and offensive displays become a thing of the past.