MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes NSW Government’s announcement of plans to introduce a bill criminalising public display of Nazi symbols

Apr 5, 2022 | AIJAC staff

NSW Parl

AIJAC welcomes the announcement by NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman that the Government is committed to introducing a bill that criminalises the public display of Nazi symbols. We also acknowledge the work of Shadow Minister for Police and Counterterrorism Walt Secord in bringing this matter to the parliamentary agenda, and are pleased this matter has bipartisan support.

As AIJAC  argued in our submission to the NSW Parliament’s committee inquiry on the subject, which recommended the ban, the display of Nazi symbols is a red line in public discourse, and the banning of these hateful symbols will be a step towards creating a safer and more cohesive and harmonious society. We look forward to similar legislation being introduced to the Victorian Parliament in the first half of this year, as has been foreshadowed, and to seeing other states follow suit, so that such racist and offensive displays become a thing of the past.

Tags: , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


NSW Parl

AIJAC welcomes history-making NSW motion on antisemitism

Mar 24, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
NSW Parl

AIJAC responds to NSW Parliamentary report on the public display of Nazi symbols

Feb 23, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Hamas leadership. Photo: Hamas.PS

AIJAC welcomes expanded Hamas listing

Feb 17, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
(Image: Shutterstock)

AIJAC calls new Amnesty report “dangerous”, “libellous” and “an intellectual crime against truth, and against genuine international law”

Feb 1, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Yakov Litzman (Credit: Roman Yanushevsky/ Shutterstock)

Litzman plea deal “very disappointing”

Jan 28, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Screenshot 20211224 105352 Instagram

AIJAC welcomes Sydney Festival repudiation of demands by BDS movement

Jan 6, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Twitter

Election campaign marred by swastikas, as MPs in various states consider ban

April 5, 2022
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delisting the IRGC would be a boon for terrorism

April 4, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Could Ukraine’s fate happen in Israel?

April 4, 2022
Olga Deutsch GUEST SPEAKER VIDEO GRAPHICS 1920 × 1080px)

The global delegitimisation campaigns against Israel and how to combat them – Olga Deutsch

April 1, 2022
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Media Microscope: From Kyiv to Jerusalem

April 1, 2022
Image: Twitter

Election campaign marred by swastikas, as MPs in various states consider ban

April 5, 2022
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delisting the IRGC would be a boon for terrorism

April 4, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Could Ukraine’s fate happen in Israel?

April 4, 2022
Olga Deutsch GUEST SPEAKER VIDEO GRAPHICS 1920 × 1080px)

The global delegitimisation campaigns against Israel and how to combat them – Olga Deutsch

April 1, 2022
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Media Microscope: From Kyiv to Jerusalem

April 1, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States